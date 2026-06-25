Americans Are Not Buying White House’s Trump Health Claims

The majority of Americans do not believe the White House is being open about President Donald Trump’s health despite its boasts about transparency.

That’s according to a new poll amid ongoing concerns about Trump, who turned 80 earlier this month and has been exhibiting behaviors and physical signs that have raised concerns with medical experts.

Nearly six in 10 voters, 59 percent, think the White House is not being transparent about the president’s health, while just 34 percent think the White House is being transparent, according to the new Quinnipiac poll.

It comes as the White House has been fielding questions about Trump’s health since his return to office after being the oldest person ever elected to the presidency.

President Donald Trump's makeup-covered hands during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on June 24, 2026. Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images

Since last year, Trump has frequently appeared with a massive bruise on his hand, which he has covered with a glob of cover-up.

He has also exhibited swollen ankles, which the administration has attributed to chronic venous insufficiency, a common issue among people his age, though they have not addressed treatment.

The president also appears to repeatedly doze off in public meetings while spending the wee hours of the night posting on Truth Social.

The president underwent his annual physical in May, just over six months after he underwent another exam at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in October.

Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, has declared the president in “excellent health,” but the White House has not addressed why 22 specialists were involved in his physical, up from the 14 specialists consulted last April.

The new polling found that 50 percent of voters, given what they have heard, believe the president is not physically healthy, while 46 percent think he is. Another 51 percent of voters do not believe Trump is mentally healthy, while 46 percent believe he is.

The polling on Trump’s health largely breaks down along partisan lines. Eighty eight percent of Democrats and 62 percent of Independents do not believe the White House is being transparent. Seventy percent of Republicans believe the administration is being transparent, while 22 percent of GOP voters believe the White House is not.

At the same time, 85 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Independents do not think Trump is physically healthy, while 90 percent of Republicans do. Ninety one percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Independents do not believe he is mentally healthy, while 89 percent of Republicans do.

Trump’s health and at times erratic behavior has become the target of Democrats’ probes on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers seeking further information about the president’s test results from his physical and access to his doctor.

In response to the Daily Beast’s ongoing questions, the White House has repeatedly argued the president’s sharpness is unmatched while bashing former President Joe Biden, who also faced questions about his health throughout his term.

The White House has stuck with its explanation since last year that the bruising on Trump’s hand is the result of constant handshaking while taking a regimen of aspirin, but it has not addressed other markings that have appeared on both hands since his return to office that he has repeatedly tried to cover with makeup and at times bandages.

Trump has denied falling asleep in public and argues he has been caught in a blink or resting his eyes, despite videos capturing the moments where he appears to jolt awake. He even claimed after it happened at a Cabinet meeting, where his officials typically lavish praise on him, that he was bored.

While the president has bragged on multiple occasions about taking cognitive tests, which he claims he aced, the White House has not released the details from those tests. Trump often touts them as examples of his high intelligence, but medical experts have pointed out the specific test he has taken is actually used to measure cognitive decline, not IQ.