Trump’s Doctor Cornered Over His ‘Startling’ Medical Anomalies

Donald Trump’s doctor is facing mounting questions over the administration’s secrecy about the president’s health.

Trump, who turned 80 on Sunday, underwent his physical on May 26, after which his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, declared in a memo that the president is in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to carry out all the duties of the office.

But the White House revealed that the physical was done in consultation with 22 specialists, up from the fourteen who were involved in his April 2025 annual exam.

At the same time, the president’s continually bruised hands, swollen ankles, and apparent dozing off during public appearances have raised concerns among medical experts.

President Trump, pictured with a new marking on his left hand during the G7, is facing pressing questions about his health and need for 22 medical specialists. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Now, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin is demanding more answers about the president’s health.

However, the White House indicated to The Daily Beast that it is unwilling to be more transparent.

The ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Barbabella on Thursday in a follow-up to a probe he launched in April, in which he wrote that it “has apparently taken 22 medical specialists to pronounce President Donald Trump in ‘excellent health.’”

”I am deeply concerned about why such a large team is now necessary. The White House has so far refused to say who all those doctors were, what are the specialties they practice in, and most importantly, why a routine physical for a man supposedly in ‘excellent health’ required a medical team nearly the size of a major league baseball team roster," he added.

Two months ago, Raskin called on Barbabella to answer a series of questions about the president’s health and meet with committee members, but the top Democrat noted in his Thursday letter that the White House physician never responded at all to the inquiry.

Since that time, Raskin said that the concerns about Trump, the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, have only mounted.

“On May 26, 2026, the president spent roughly three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in his third visit to the hospital in 13 months,” he wrote. “No president in recent history has been to the hospital nearly so frequently. The White House billed it as a “routine annual” evaluation, although that designation would make it his second such “routine annual” evaluation in a single year."

The Democratic member of Congress pointed out that the memo released three days later did not explain why it took 22 specialists to declare the president in excellent health and noted that Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist, called it an “extraordinary number.”

Raskin argued that the memo also left a “number of other startling facts unexplained,” including, for example, why he needed a CT scan six months after an October scan.

“In light of these troubling medical reports, so many unexplained signs of illness, and the existence of nearly two dozen different doctors on the case, the American people deserve honest and serious answers about whether he is up to the task,” Raskin wrote.

The Maryland Democrat has called for Barbabella to identify the 22 medical experts consulted for the president’s May exam, release their consultation reports as well as all labs and imaging done at the May exam and provide a list of all the medications Trump is taking.

It comes after the ranking member previously called for the White House physician to release the results of Trump’s cognitive tests and make himself available to answer lawmakers’ questions under oath.

But the White House fired back with insults in a statement provided to the Daily Beast when asked about whether the administration would be willing to make more information available.

“Lightweight Jamie Raskin is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person,” said White House spokesman Davis Ingle. “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

President Donald Trump receives a tour of Chateau de Versailles from President of France Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner, France, June 17, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

Trump was spotted with makeup-smeared, swollen hands and swollen ankles at the G7 in Evian-les-Bains, France this week.

While the White House has claimed the hand bruising, which Trump has repeatedly tried to cover with globs of cover-up, is the result of frequent handshaking while taking aspirin, it does not explain a new marking on the octogenarian president’s left hand.

When asked about the crescent-shaped marking spotted as he met with world leaders, the White House did not offer an explanation and instead touted the president’s busy schedule.