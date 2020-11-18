CHEAT SHEET
    White House Coronavirus Task Force Warns Pence: Take Action or Risk 2,000 Deaths a Day by Christmas

    Jamie Ross

    Doctors on the White House Coronavirus Task Force have reportedly delivered a dire warning to Vice President Mike Pence: If the Trump administration doesn’t change course now, then the United States could be recording 2,000 COVID-19 deaths by Christmas. The group met Pence for a meeting Tuesday and senior administration officials familiar with what was discussed gave details to CBS News. Doctors reportedly said next week could see the U.S. recording 1,500 deaths a day, and that could rise to 2,000 by the end of December. The doctors also recommended that bars shut their doors and restaurants stop offering indoor services, according to the report, and urged either Pence or President Donald Trump to speak to the nation about how important mitigation measures are. Neither are currently scheduled to speak at a coronavirus briefing.

