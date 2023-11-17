White House Delivers Brutal Takedown on GOP Subpoenas
‘CONGRESSIONAL HARASSMENT’
The White House has launched a counteroffensive against the GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, calling the probe “irresponsible” in a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH). “You appear so determined to impeach the president that you have misrepresented the facts, ignored the overwhelming evidence disproving your claims, and repeatedly shifted the rationale for you ‘inquiry,’” White House Special Counsel Dick Sauber wrote. The Associated Press reports that Sauber also called the inquiry “congressional harassment of the President to score political points” and pointed out that Comer was making moves without a vote from the full House–something Speaker Mike Johnson called a “sham” when Donald Trump was in the same situation. Earlier this month, Comer issued subpoenas to Biden’s son, Hunter, and others, claiming “influence peddling” by the family in their business dealings despite being unable to prove the president did anything wrong.