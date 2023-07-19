White House Denied Harry and Meghan’s Air Force One Request: Report
GROUNDED
The White House denied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to fly back to America on Air Force One with the Bidens after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, according to a Daily Mail report. Sources told the Mail there was a “general agreement” that the request was a “non-starter.” Another source said: “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King.” The report also claims Jill Biden turned down a request to attend Harry’s Invictus Games event because of “concerns” her presence there would offend the Royal Family. “She wanted to go,” a person familiar with the event told the Mail. The Mail, saying it had spoken to current and former officials in the Biden Administration and the British Government, said Harry and Meghan had been trying to accrue political influence in the US, and connect with the Bidens. The White House, Buckingham Palace, and a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan offered no comment to the Mail.