White House: Don’t Sign Up at Once

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Hooray, Healthcare.gov is fixed! Except, well, let’s try to avoid everybody signing up all at once. The White House cautioned on Tuesday that while the site can now handle 50,000 users at the same time, it could get up to as many as 250,000 visitors on Saturday as the deadline to sign up for health insurance nears. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius insisted Tuesday that the Obama administration is “on track to have a significantly different user experience by the end of this month.” But the White House also decided not to go through with a planned rollout of a health-care marketing campaign, as to not overwhelm the fragile site.