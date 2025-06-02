White House Doubles Down on Miller Attack on ‘Illegal Alien’ Colorado Terror Suspect

The White House blasted the suspect in the Boulder attack on Monday as an illegal alien who exploited the immigration system and laid the blame on the Biden administration.

A man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to set people on fire on Sunday while they were holding a Jewish community event in support of the hostages in Gaza. At least eight people were injured. ​​

Law enforcement officers detain a suspect, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado,. X/@OpusObscuraX via REUTERS

“The suspect in the antisemitic Colorado terrorist attack, accused of setting elderly women on fire while yelling ‘FREE PALESTINE,’ is an illegal alien who exploited our immigration system to violently attack American citizens,” said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson in a statement.

“President Trump will never stop fighting to keep Americans safe – his work to secure our border, end the abuse of our immigration system enabled by Joe Biden, and deport dangerous illegals is absolutely critical to our national security,” she continued.

Police identified the suspect in the attack as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the 45-year-old Egyptian man arrested at the scene.

Police tape cordons off the site of an attack that injured eight people in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday. Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The suspect was in the country illegally, according to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

Soliman entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a tourist visa that expired in February 2023. The following month, in September 2022, he filed for asylum.

Members of the Trump administration have been pointing to the arrest as they tout the president’s effort to remove immigrants in the country illegally.

Late Sunday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also tweeted that the attack was committed by an “illegal alien.”

“He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit,” Miller posted on X. “Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit.



Suicidal migration must be fully reversed. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 2, 2025

Soliman is accused of shouting “Free Palestine” and attacking the demonstrators using a makeshift flamethrower and other incendiary devices as they gathered at an outdoor mall.

Boulder police released a mugshot of the suspect with what appeared to be a bandage on the side of his head on Monday.

He was booked into the county jail on Sunday night on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, but police said on Monday that no victims died.

Four women and four men were injured in the attack, with ages ranging from 52 to 88. One of the victim’s injuries are critical.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a targeted act of terrorism.