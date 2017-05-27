White House Excludes Same-Sex Husband From Photo Caption of NATO Leaders’ Spouses
PICS OR IT DIDN'T HAPPEN
The White House on Saturday published a photograph of First Lady Melania Trump flanked by Queen Mathilde of Belgium and other spouses of NATO leaders at the Royal Castle of Laeken in Brussels—and conspicuously left out the name of the the First Gentleman of Luxembourg. Gauthier Destenay, an architect, married Prime Minister Xavier Bettel two years ago, making Bettel the first European Union head of government to marry a same-sex partner. Photographs of Destenay chatting and shopping with other NATO spouses went viral after the Thursday meeting. The official White House photo, taken by White House photographer Andrea Hanks, included the names of the nine women present at the meeting—including Trump, whose name is listed twice—although Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, is listed as “Brigitte Trogneux,” and the year is listed as 2917.