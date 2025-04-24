President Donald Trump’s team privately alerted Wall Street executives to the state of its trade deal negotiations, according to a reporter for the Fox Business Network.

Correspondent Charles Gasparino reported on X that “people inside the Trump White House are alerting Wall Street execs they are nearing an agreement in principle on trade with India,” citing his sources “who are senior Wall Street execs with ties to the White House.”

The scoop reflected earlier comments made by Vice President JD Vance indicating that the U.S. and India had finalized “terms of reference” for a potential tariff deal. Gasparino said the office of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declined to comment but did not deny his reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCOOP: People inside the Trump White House are alerting Wall Street execs they are nearing an agreement in principle on trade with India, according to my sources who are senior Wall Street execs w ties to the White House. No details on timing, and recall that we have been here… — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 24, 2025

Gasparino’s followers on X were focused on something else, however.

“If this is true, isn’t the big story that The White House gives Wall Street executives early heads up on trade negotiations, rather than the existence of the deals themselves?” Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal wrote in reply.

Wall Street analyst Gordon Johnson had the same question: “Why are Wall Street executives getting inside information from inside the White House? Why does the SEC allow this? And given they do, shouldn’t they just be disbanded? Or is enforcement only for the poor?”

The remarks prompted Gasparino to go on the offensive, denying that the White House and his sources were involved in any sort of insider trading.

The Fox reporter hit back at Weisenthal: “Joe obviously has never reported on Wall Street; I broke all of the financial crisis stories because the White House was talking to Wall Street.”

Joe obviously has never reported on Wall Street; I broke all of the financial crisis stories because the White House was talking to Wall Street https://t.co/vjE6S17GXl — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 24, 2025

That response only led to even more eyebrow-raising. Finance writer James Surowiecki jumped in to point out that the 2008 financial crisis involved the solvency of financial institutions, naturally prompting the White House to talk to Wall Street.

“That’s radically different from giving Wall Street institutions advance notice of possible market-moving changes in tariff policy,” he said.

Gasparino remained defiant and pointed the finger at progressive mainstream media outlets instead.

“This is about the economy and trade deals which I cover; it’s alerting the public about an ongoing situation that impacts them in an existential way,” he wrote. “It’s called REAL reporting and it should have been done during the Biden Admin so the public would have been alerted to the president’s mental decline before it was too late.”

And besides this NOT being insider trading (again I know a lot about this subject) where's the progressive MSM outrage over the constant drumbeat of national security stuff thats leaked to newspapers? All the phony investigations about Trump? All the political nobodies that got… https://t.co/dJJM97BK7O — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 24, 2025

On Wednesday, Gasparino also cited “the talk on Wall Street based on their sources inside the White House” when he reported that the Trump administration was looking for a “face-saving off ramp” in its heated trade war with China.

In his final word on the matter, Gasparino said trying to move markets is a “fool’s game.”

“Never done that and I never will,” he said. “I also know, as I reported, this ain’t done until you see the proverbial press release and even then read the fine print.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.