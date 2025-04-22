Vance Warns of ‘Dark Time for Humanity’ in Doomsday Speech

J.D. Vance painted a bleak picture of the future in a speech comparing India with the “self-loathing” West.

The vice president predicted a “prosperous and peaceful” partnership if the United States and India work well together, while making the case for America selling more energy and defense equipment to its trading partner.

“But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century will be a very dark time for all of humanity,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance disembark an aircraft upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. KENNY HOLSTON/Kenny Holston/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking in Jaipur on the second day of a four-day trip to India with his wife, Usha, and their three children, Vance spoke of India’s promise while making no secret of his antagonism towards Western leaders.

The vice president complained about the “sameness and flatness” of some Western countries.

He praised the vitality and excitement about India, but continued: “It’s a striking contrast with too many in the West, where some in our leadership class seem stricken by self-doubt and even fear of the future.

“To them, humanity is always one bad decision away from catastrophe, the world will soon end.”

He continued: “They tell us because we’re burning too much fuel or making too many things or having too many children.

“They cancel nuclear and other energy generation facilities, even as their choices, the choices of these leaders, lead to more dependence on foreign adversaries. Meanwhile, their message to their friends, to countries like India, is to tell them that they are not allowed to grow well.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vice President of the United States, JD Vance and his family at his residence in New Delhi, India on April 21, 2025. Anadolu via Getty Images

Vance met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening for talks about a potential tariff deal, claiming afterwards that the two countries had finalized “terms of reference” for a trade agreement.

The U.S. is India’s biggest trading partner, and Modi is eager to strike a deal.

In India, America has a friend,” said Vance. “This is very much a win-win partnership.”

Vance ended his 26-minute speech on a lighter note, saying his children felt they had a rapport with the Indian leader.

“It’s interesting. They’ve only really attached themselves to, they’ve only really liked, I should say they’ve only really built a rapport with, with two world leaders,” he explained.

“The first, of course, is President Trump. He just has a certain energy about him, but Prime Minister Modi, it’s the exact same thing,” he said.