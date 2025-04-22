JD Vance Ripped for Embarrassing Gaffe During Vatican Visit

JD Vance is being slammed online after he broke one of the most notorious Vatican rules during his Easter weekend visit.

The vice president was trailed by White House photographer Emily Higgins as he toured the iconic sites that the 10 million or so people who visit Vatican City each year are sure to recognize.

But one of the photos sparked outcry. It showed Vance holding his young son as the two gazed up at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

Vance is taking heat for this photo, because photography is banned in the Sistine Chapel. White House

The series of frescoes covering the interior of the papal chapel were painted by Michelangelo in early 16th century. They are among the most famous and important works of Renaissance art. The ceiling features perhaps the most iconic piece in the series: The Creation of Adam.

But as anyone who has toured the Sistine Chapel knows, there’s a rule that governs the experience: Visitors are “forbidden” from taking photographs in the chapel.

The building is the only place in the Vatican where photography is completely prohibited. Security guards are authorized to take visitors’ cameras and make them delete any photos if they are caught violating the rule, according to the Vatican’s site.

After the photo of Vance in the Sistine Chapel was posted to X by MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, many users were quick to call the VP out for the flub.

You do NOT take pictures in the sistine chapel. No respect. — The future Mrs.MacFarlane (@KindderBerge) April 21, 2025

“You do NOT take pictures in the sistine chapel,” wrote user @KindderBerge. “No respect.”

“To take photos in the Sistine Chapel is strictly forbidden! Every true Catholic knows this,” wrote @Adelsexpertin. “This pictures shows what’s wrong: Rules are only to be followed by others but not the American government - utterly despicable!”

User @MamaMoose_Be added: “There is a strict rule of not taking pictures within the chapel. But we all know that some people wipe their feet on rules and even the law.”

The rule against photos in the chapel was first instituted as part of a deal to secure funding to restore the chapel’s artworks in 1980. In exchange for $4.2 million to bankroll the project, the Vatican gave Japan’s Nippon TV exclusive photo and video rights to the restored art.

Vance met with the pope one day before he died. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

While those rights lapsed in the 1990s, the ban on pictures remains in place. Some hypothesize the measure is to protect the art from damaging flash photos or encourage reverence of the space.

As some X users pointed out in Vance’s defense, there is a track record of political figures being photographed in the chapel, including Michelle Obama, as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Some users pointed out in Vance’s defense that Michelle Obama has also been photographed in the Sistine Chapel. MAURIX/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the criticism.

Vance, a Catholic convert, departed the Vatican Sunday after a three-day visit that saw him attend Easter mass and meet with the late Pope Francis. The pontiff died at 88 on Monday, a day after speaking with the vice president.

Vance offered a tribute to Francis on X shortly after his death.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” he wrote. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”