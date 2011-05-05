White House Goes Mum on Raid

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Washington Post
After electing not to release photos of Osama bin Laden’s corpse, the White House will provide no new details on the raid that killed him—even as questions grow. The White House’s earliest record of the raid was filled with errors: He was not killed in a firefight; he did not use his wife as a human shield; and the compound where he lived was worth between $250,000 and $480,000, not $1 million. There is also no live footage of the event: Cameras blacked out for 20 or so minutes during the raid.