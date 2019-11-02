CHEAT SHEET
Start Them Young
Children Asked to Help ‘Build the Wall’ at White House Halloween Party
Children attending a Halloween party a White House building were asked to help “Build the Wall” with their own personalized bricks. Yahoo News reports that during an Oct. 25 Halloween party at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a building used by White House staff, there was a “Build the Wall” station outside the speechwriter’s office and next to the office of digital strategy on the first floor. Kids were asked to write their name on red paper bricks, and then tape them to the wall. Yahoo reports that alongside the paper border wall were signs, including one that read “America First,” which has been used by the Ku Klux Klan. Vice President Mike Pence was present for the party, but a spokesperson said he did not leave his office, which is on the second floor. “Our ceremonial office had a plane display,” the spokesperson said. “We had kids build their own paper airplanes and fly them. That’s what the VP came to. He came to our ceremonial office.”