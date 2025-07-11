White House Hijacks ‘Superman’ Movie With Wild Trump Meme

The White House has shared a doctored image of Donald Trump as Superman, just days after MAGA critics slammed the new superhero cinema reboot as “woke.”

The surreal post on the White House’s official X account with a caption borrowing from Superman’s most famous catchphrase: “THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP.”

The post instantly attracted comments including “And the Epstein files are his Kryptonite,” and “I never thought I’d see the day when the White House is just a joke. This is so embarrassing.”

However, Dean Cain, who played Superman in the TV show Lois & Clark, approved of the re-imagination, replying with the crying laughter emoji.

Cain, a Trump supporter, told TMZ this week, “How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters (to) exist for the times?”

President Trump previously faced criticism for posting a picture on Truth Social depicting himself as the pope in May as Catholics mourned the death of Pope Francis. Trump Truth Social

The film’s director, James Gunn, who helmed the franchise powerhouse Guardians of the Galaxy, pushed MAGA buttons this week when he said, “Superman is the story of America. An immigrant who came from other places and populated the country.”

The MAGA mouthpieces couldn’t deal with the character of Superman, who was born on planet Krypton before moving to America, being labelled an “immigrant.”

Fox News show The Five slammed the new Superman as “woke” on Monday, with Kellyanne Conway noting, “We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us. I wonder if it will be successful?”

The film opens this weekend after heavy promotion—and Trump’s post may help to reach potential conservative cinemagoers. Industry bible Deadline quoted movie studio sources predicting Superman will make at least $200 million globally in its first week.

Trump has form for digitally inserting himself into pop culture and society.

In May, the White House posted an AI image of Trump as the pope, ahead of the conclave to select a new pontiff, despite the president not being a Catholic.