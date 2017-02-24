White House Hints at Marijuana Crackdown

President Donald Trump’s White House may use federal laws to crack down on recreational marijuana use, a move likely to create conflict with several states that have legalized use of the drug. White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday said there would likely be “greater enforcement” of federal laws, with authorities looking more closely at whether the drug is being used for medical or recreational purposes. “Because again there's a big difference between the medical use... that's very different than the recreational use, which is something the Department of Justice will be further looking into,” Spicer said, according to Reuters. Dozens of states have legalized marijuana, and a recent nationwide poll showed 71 percent of registered voters support letting each state decide for itself on the matter. But the legal marijuana industry is already spooked about a potential crackdown. Shortly after Spicer made the remarks on Thursday, seventy-five percent of cannabis stocks reportedly fell, according to an analyst at Arcview Market Research cited by Reuters.
