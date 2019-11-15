DOUBLING DOWN
White House Insists Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet ‘Was Not Witness Intimidation'
The White House denied that President Trump’s tweet blasting former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “witness intimidation” after House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called out the Twitter attack. “The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President’s opinion, which he is entitled to,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “There is less due process in this hearing than any such event in the history of our country,” Grisham claimed. “It’s a true disgrace.”
While Yovanovitch testified before House impeachment investigators, Trump attacked her in the Friday tweet, writing that everywhere she went “turned bad.” The former ambassador said the tweet was “intimidating” during the hearing, and Schiff replied that some lawmakers take “witness intimidation very seriously.”