White House Locked Down

How’s the president going to get in? The White House was placed on lockdown Tuesday night after “smoking objects” were found near the North Portico, according to a Secret Service agent at the scene. President Obama was having dinner a few blocks away at BLT Steak, celebrating the first lady’s 48th birthday with friends. The object in question, believed by the Secret Service to be a smoke bomb, appeared on the property as Occupy Congress protesters staged a large rally in front of the White House.