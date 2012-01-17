CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    White House Locked Down

    CODE RED

    Ron Edmonds / AP Photo

    How’s the president going to get in? The White House was placed on lockdown Tuesday night after “smoking objects” were found near the North Portico, according to a Secret Service agent at the scene. President Obama was having dinner a few blocks away at BLT Steak, celebrating the first lady’s 48th birthday with friends. The object in question, believed by the Secret Service to be a smoke bomb, appeared on the property as Occupy Congress protesters staged a large rally in front of the White House.

    Read it at Politico