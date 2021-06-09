White House ‘Looking Into’ Woman Posing as Reporter at Kamala Harris Press Conference
WHO ARE YOU?
There was a weird moment during Vice President Kamala Harris’ press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday. A reporter, introduced as “Maria Fernanda from Univision,” was called to ask a question, but lavished praise on the veep instead. She said: “Thank you, Madame Vice President. For me it’s an honor because I actually got to vote for the first time as a nationalized [sic] citizen.” A few hours later, the president of Univision, said he had no idea who the woman was. “Let it be clear to everyone that Ms. Maria Fernanda Reyes is not part of this media organization,” he wrote. Fox News reported that it seems to have been a case of mistaken identity by the White House—there is a Univision reporter named Maria Fernanda Lopez, but the woman who spoke is an entrepreneur named Maria Fernanda Reyes. Following the controversy over her appearance at the press conference, Reyes told Fox News: “I don’t care. I asked a question... If people don’t like it, fine.” Harris’ spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, said the White House is “looking into” what happened.