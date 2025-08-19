‘Outrageous’ Trump Plot to Turn Crime Crackdown Into Clicks

The White House is allowing social media teams to tag along on D.C. arrests to capture the “violence” the Trump administration insists is overwhelming the capital, according to two people briefed on the matter who spoke to Reuters.

In perhaps the most high-profile instance of the highly unusual arrangement, a video was posted to the White House X account showing armed officers swooping on the apartment of Sean Charles Dunn in Cops-style.

Dunn, 37, is facing an assault charge after throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal marshal in D.C. In the clip of his arrest, dramatic music plays as heavily armed officers swoop on his residence in the middle of the night.

In scenes reminiscent of the juggernaut television series, now in its 37th season, the perp, in this case Dunn, is seen cuffed against a wall.

📹 Nighttime Routine: Operation Make D.C. Safe Again Edition pic.twitter.com/ngZsbgBpcz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 14, 2025

President Trump’s name appears at the end, a subtle nod to the outsized role his White House is playing in the Justice Department, especially since announcing his D.C.-centric crime crackdown.

A source who spoke to Reuters claimed that the White House sent the social media team. The DOJ, FBI, and the White House have been contacted for comment.

The pageantry around the arrest of Dunn and others in the capital has had the desired effect in terms of attention, with that one clip raking in more than 2.4 million views since it was posted last week.

However, legal experts worry that it oversteps the mark. For example, Dunn’s arrest appears to have been recorded by the White House social media team inside an apartment building.

This has led to concerns regarding suspects’ rights to privacy, specifically the Fourth Amendment right to privacy during the execution of a criminal warrant. The show made of the arrest also risks generating pre-trial publicity, which could hamper prosecutors’ ability to try cases.

But, speaking to Reuters, a White House insider said the arrangement is evidence of a “transparent” administration.

Cops has been running since 1989. Paramount

“This is not a standard law enforcement posture because this is action directed by the president, deeming what is necessary and appropriate under the law. Of course, the White House is involved in highlighting our hugely successful efforts to stop violent crime in Washington, D.C.,” a White House official said.

“As the most transparent administration in history, we will continue sharing these efforts with the press and the American people,” the official added.

The Subway sandwich arrest in D.C. is leaving a bad taste. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

But defense attorney Bradley Moss said, “It has nothing to do with law and order.”

“These are political media influencers who are there for a sole purpose, which is to document things in a light most favorable to a political agenda,” he added.

Bennett Gershman, a former New York state prosecutor, agreed that it is “an outrageous tactic for promotional purposes” and questioned its legal standing. “It does cross the line in terms of constitutional and ethical conduct by police,” he said.