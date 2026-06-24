White House Melts Down Over Dem’s Attack on Trump’s Health

A White House official crashed out after a top Democrat questioned President Donald Trump’s health.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung erupted at Rep. Ted Lieu, calling him a “dumba--” for suggesting Trump may have abruptly canceled a bill signing due to a mystery illness.

“Ted Lewd is a dumbass,” Cheung wrote. “He probably spent hours laughing to himself, thinking that peddling this lie would be funny. Sadly for Ted, there’s no special new drug to cure being a b---h.”

Steven Cheung’s attack on Ted Lieu. X

That post came after Lieu, of California, leaned into rumors that the anonymous 79-year-old who received access to an Eli Lilly obesity drug—the only person approved—may have been the president before his 80th birthday this month.

“There was supposed to be a big signing ceremony today in the Capitol, and then all of a sudden, Donald Trump decided he’s not coming to sign the bill,” Lieu said. “Well, why is that? Did he wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Is he unable to stay awake today? What’s causing him to chicken out again? Is it Taco Wednesday, or is it side effects from a drug? We don’t know.”

Lieu, who represents Los Angeles in Congress, continued, “This erratic behavior from the President is very concerning. He has trouble staying awake at multiple White House events and cabinet meetings. He has clearly some weakness in one of his arms. He’s got swelling in his hands, and the White House needs to come clean.

“What we know is his report saying that one person in America got this special new drug was a 79-year-old person who’s very high profile, and this drug can only be given to someone under the compassionate use provision, meaning you do that if someone basically has a terminal illness. So we need to know, did Donald Trump get this special drug from Eli Lilly, and did he get it under that provision, and, if he did, why is that the case?”

The mystery patient was first revealed by Stat News. It reported on Tuesday that a drug called retatrutide drew the interest of several top health officials, suggesting the person who obtained it was high up the chain of command.

As Lieu noted, the patient was prescribed the drug through the FDA’s “compassionate use” program. The program is defined as a “potential pathway” for a patient with a serious or life-threatening disease or condition to access an investigational medical product outside a clinical trial.

Stat News journalist Lizzy Lawrence did not let Kush Desai’s attack go unanswered on X. Screenshot/X/X

The White House has flatly denied that the patient is Trump in emails to the Daily Beast—though the president, who is obese, does meet the criteria for the drug, having gained 14 pounds since last year to weigh a total of 238 pounds.