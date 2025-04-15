White House Memo Slams NPR Over Sex Change ‘Finding Nemo’ Clownfish

The White House has launched an attack on PBS and NPR for spreading “woke propaganda.”

Donald Trump’s Office of Communications released a list of shows on the publicly funded broadcast networks that it has labeled as “trash” and “biased content” that waste taxpayer money.

The president is expected to ask Congress to rescind $1.1 billion of funding that has already been approved for public broadcasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“REPUBLICANS MUST DEFUND AND TOTALLY DISASSOCIATE THEMSELVES FROM NPR & PBS, THE RADICAL LEFT “MONSTERS” THAT SO BADLY HURT OUR COUNTRY!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on April 1.

The White House tops its “trash” list with a National Public Radio feature from 2024 about “queer animals” in which it said, “the make-believe clownfish in Finding Nemo would’ve been better off as a female”, that “banana slugs are hermaphrodites,” and that “some deer are nonbinary.”

In fact, the report says that real-life clownfish change sex once they get big enough. The largest clownfish is the female and the next largest is the male, who mates with the female.

“Once a clownfish dies, the others move up the ladder and change sex accordingly. So Finding Nemo would’ve been more accurate if Marlin, Nemo’s dad, had become female,” the NPR report concludes.

A clownfish changes sex when it gets bigger, according to an NPR show highlighted as "trash" by the White House. Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Banana slugs are one of the many species that have both male and female genitalia. Banana slugs are different in that they don’t need a partner; they are able to clone themselves, says the NPR story.

It adds that there is a third gender of deer called “velvet horns” that are males whose testicles never drop and they do not shed the velvet from their horns.

The White House also highlights as “trash” an NPR report on dinosaurs that described an online interest from the queer community and another feature about the history of cannibalism and eating a placenta.

It describes as “waste” a PBS film making the case for reparations and a children’s show featuring a drag queen called “Lil Miss Hot Mess.”

A children's show featuring drag artist Lil Miss Hot Mess was highlighted by the White House as a reason public broadcasting should be defunded. Getty Images for World of Wonder

The statement also slammed public broadcasting for having “zero tolerance” for “non-leftist viewpoints” and criticized a segment on PBS’ Washington Week that it alleged “covered up Joe Biden’s clear mental decline.”

“Eliminating funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would have a devastating impact on American communities across the nation that rely on public radio for trusted local and national news, culture, lifesaving emergency alerts, and public safety information. We serve the public interest. It’s not just in our name—it’s our mission,” NPR said in a statement

“Across the country, locally owned public media stations represent a proud American tradition of public-private partnership for our shared common good,” it adds.