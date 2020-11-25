White House Mulls Lifting European Travel Ban Despite Second Coronavirus Spike, Says Report
FLIGHT RISK
The White House could soon lift the travel restrictions imposed on European visitors—even though a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the continent. According to Reuters, the White House coronavirus task force has backed a plan to lift the entry ban that has been imposed on most Europeans since March. The easing of restrictions would also apply to most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, according to the report, but not China or Iran. President Trump hasn’t made a final decision on the plan, and the White House hasn’t commented officially. Strict measures have been put into force across Europe this month as the coronavirus pandemic resurged, though there are some tentative signs that the second wave could be starting to ease.