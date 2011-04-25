White House Mulls Syria Sanctions

CHEAT SHEET
After another deadly weekend of violence, the White House is considering taking the next step in its increasingly forceful condemnation of Syria’s crackdown. National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor said that the Obama administration is mulling imposing sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which has killed more than 300 people in its attempt to put down protests. CNN reports that several administration officials confirm the upcoming sanctions. Meanwhile, Syria further escalated its hush tactics Monday, sending troops backed by tanks, snipers, and knife-wielding security forces into the southern city of Daraa. Witnesses say at least 11 people were killed.