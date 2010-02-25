White House Preps Back-Up Plan

CHEAT SHEET
What if Republicans succeed in blocking health-care reform after Thursday’s summit? According to The Wall Street Journal, President Obama’s Plan B would cover about half the number of people his comprehensive bill would cover—about 15 million people. It would do so by requiring insurance companies to allow people up to 26 years old to stay on their parents’ plans and by expanding Medicaid and SCHIP. The price tag would be about one quarter of the comprehensive bill, which costs $950 billion over 10 years.