White House Press Secretary: We’re ‘Expecting’ Impeachment
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is “prepared” for impeachment proceedings and raised the possibility of the executive branch participating in impeachment proceedings. “That’s something we’re expecting, but we can always hope the Dems will come to their senses,” Grisham told Fox News on Friday. “They know the president has nothing wrong.” “Nancy Pelosi has made it very clear that the House Democrats are going to vote,” she added. Grisham also called the potential proceedings a “stupid impeachment sham” and claimed the president was being “responsible and thoughtful” he withheld aid to Ukraine. When asked if the White House would participate in congressional document requests and other procedures as impeachment goes forward, Grisham said, “If things are open and transparent, I imagine that we would participate.”