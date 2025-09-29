White House Rages at Ariana Grande for Questioning Donald Trump’s Success

The White House has clapped back at pop superstar Ariana Grande after she dared to ask Trump voters if the president has improved their lives.

Grande shared an Instagram story on Sunday by podcast host and makeup artist Matt Bernstein to her 373 million followers.

Bernstein posed the question to Trump voters that after 250 days in office and following countless ICE raids on immigrants, anti-trans commentary, and attacks on free speech, would they say their life had improved?

Ariana Grande has pushed MAGA buttons by asking Trump voters if their life is better now. Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down?” Bernstein asked. “Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

After quoting one of her hits, “Save Your Tears,” in a statement to the Daily Beast, White House Spokesman Kush Desai hit back at the Wicked star.

“Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments,” Desai said.

Desai also referenced the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against promoter Live Nation and its ticketing arm, Ticketmaster, for allegedly inflating the price of tickets for live concerts in the secondary market.

“[Trump] even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans,” Desai said, adding “Get well soon, Ariana!”

The Daily Beast has contacted Ariana Grande’s representatives for comment.

Anti Trump Instagram post shared by Ariana Grande. Screen grab

It is not the first time Grande has called out Trump online.