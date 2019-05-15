White House Rejects House Judiciary’s Records Request: No ‘Do-Over’ of Mueller Probe

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone rejected the committee’s document request in its abuse-of-power probe—claiming the committee has no right to “replow the same ground” as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. “Congressional investigations are intended to obtain information to aid in evaluating potential legislation, not to harass political opponents or to pursue an unauthorized ‘do-over’ of exhaustive law enforcement investigations conducted by the Department of Justice,” Cipollone wrote, according to the The Washington Post. In addition, Cipollone said that the committee needs to narrow its request and outline the request’s “legislative purpose and legal support[.]” “The appropriate course is for the Committee to discontinue the inquiry,” the letter added.

In early March, Nadler unveiled a wide-ranging probe into the “alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration.” Requests were sent to former administration officials, current campaign officials, and individuals and groups within Trump’s orbit.