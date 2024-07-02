‘What the Hell Is Happening?’: White House Staff Shocked by Hunter Biden’s New Role
FAMILY TIES
As his circle narrows, President Joe Biden is increasingly weighing on family members for advice, including his criminally convicted son Hunter, who was recently found guilty of felony gun charges in Delaware and is recovering from a crack addiction. Hunter is reportedly weighing in during official meetings with the president as he managed the post-debate fallout in Camp David, according to sources close to the situation who spoke to NBC. While he does attend other official White House events, Hunter’s presence at these meetings is, however, out of the ordinary, according to NBC’s sources. Hunter has reportedly been “popping into” phone calls, meetings and discussions between the president and aides. A source who spoke to NBC summarized the feeling amongst administration officials as “What the hell is happening?” In a statement to NBC, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “Hunter came back with the President from their family weekend at Camp David and went with the President straight into speech prep.” Biden has also reportedly leaned on the first lady, Jill, who is one of the most strident defenders of her husband staying in the race.