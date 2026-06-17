White House Takes Shot at ‘The View’ Host After JD Vance Interview

The White House was quick to try to turn Vice President JD Vance’s first appearance on The View into a meme.

Trump’s second-in-command made his first appearance on the daytime talk show on Tuesday, promoting his second book, Communion. He faced questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and about racism in America.

The questions seemed to take Vance by surprise, and as the show’s panelists were grilling him about the administration’s handling of the Epstein files, he pleaded, “Let’s talk about the book. I’m here to sell books, please!”

Desperate to spin Vance’s appearance into a triumph, the official White House X account seized the opportunity to turn one moment from the interview into a meme.

During a heated conversation about the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies, host Ana Navarro spoke about the “subhuman” conditions people are experiencing in immigration detention.

Vance was the third sitting vice president to appear on The View. The View/ABC

“I would urge you, as a Christian, and as a father, to visit those detention centers where the children are being held, and make sure that the conditions live up to the values that we hold in this country,” Navarro told Vance.

The moment between Navarro and Vance that the White House used in its meme was taken from the end of this conversation, when Navarro sarcastically told Vance, “You guys have done a great job closing the border.” Laughing, Vance told her, “I appreciate that. We’re going to get you back, Ana.”

Navarro, who previously described herself as a “lifelong Republican‚” endorsed Jeb Bush in 2016 while heavily criticizing Trump’s policies and his comments about immigrants. Eventually voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, she has since also voted for Democrats in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections.

Posting a screenshot of Vance laughing at Navarro, the official White House account wrote, “When she says she doesn’t Trust in Trump.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

White House/X

Vance worked overtime during his appearance on the program to demonstrate his own trust in Trump, defending the president when the hosts mentioned his friendship with Epstein and defending the administration’s policies.

“I have to defend my boss,” Vance told the hosts before mentioning Trump severing ties with Epstein, kicking him out of his Mar-a-Lago resort and reporting him to the police.

Vance also mentioned Trump’s signing of the Epstein Transparency Act, which Navarro argued was only done “under duress” after severe backlash from his base.

The 41-year-old rejected this version of events, claiming, “I was there, he called the senators and said, you know what, pass this bill, I’ll sign it.”

In response, host Sunny Hostin asked why the remaining 2.5 million documents associated with the Epstein files have not been released. Following the second Epstein file dump in January, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that no further files would be released and that the Department of Justice had “completed” its review of the files.

“I’m going to check on this to make sure, but my understanding is that a lot of those are duplicates of things that have already been released,” Vance said. “We’re not holding anything back.”

Vance was also confronted with previous comments he made about the president; ahead of the 2016 election, he described Trump as “America’s Hitler,” adding that he was also an “idiot” and “reprehensible.”

Asked what changed, the vice president replied, “A little humility, actually.”