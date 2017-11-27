White House: Trump Won’t Campaign for Roy Moore

President Trump will not campaign for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore before the state’s general election next month, a White House official said. Trump has embraced the embattled candidate without mentioning his name, choosing instead to slam his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, as “weak.” Moore stands accused of sexual misconduct from multiple women who say he pursued them for relationships when they were only teenagers (one woman even alleged attempted rape by Moore). The president has defended the Republican nominee by saying the allegations are decades old and emphasizing that Moore has “totally denied” the claims. Trump’s support for Moore is in direct contrast to Republicans in Congress, who have called on Moore to step aside and have said his accusers are credible. While campaigning for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the primary, Trump had said he would “campaign like hell” for Moore if he won the GOP nomination. As The Daily Beast previously reported, the idea of Trump campaigning for Moore was taken off the table earlier this month. Recent polls have shown the race to be neck-and-neck ahead of the December 12 vote.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10