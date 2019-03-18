White House: Trump’s Unhinged Sunday on Twitter ‘Speaks for’ Itself
‘TOO MUCH’
Over a 12-hour period Sunday, President Trump fired off roughly three dozen tweets or retweets, including missives that demanded the return of suspended Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, lashing out at three other Fox News anchors deemed insufficiently loyal, repeatedly insulting the political and military skill of the deceased Sen. John McCain, railing against the “deep state” and Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, thanking GOP senators who didn’t defect from his declared national emergency to build his border wall, and asking if the “Federal Election Commission and/or FCC” should investigate NBC’s “not funny” Saturday Night Live re-run for being too mean to him, among many other posts. The impulsive behavior led The Daily Beast to ask Sunday evening if the president’s tweets and retweets “speak for themselves.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders simply replied (using a familiar refrain for when the president’s staff doesn’t necessarily want to defend every statement or social-media post he makes), “Yes.” For some in Trumpworld, past and present, it was an intense day of President Trump being extremely online. One former White House official said they had to turn off the @realDonaldTrump Twitter push-notification on their phone on Sunday because “it was too much.”
—Asawin Suebsaeng