White House Tweets Fox News Pundit Mark Levin’s Attack on Ilhan Omar
Donald Trump tried to distance himself from his crowd’s ‘Send her back!’ chant against Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday—but anyone hoping he would now soften his attacks on the Democratic congresswoman will be disappointed. On Thursday night, the president posted a clip of a Fox News guest who called Omar and her fellow progressive congresswomen of color “anti-Semite bigots” and said “their families really have done nothing for this country.” The clip was also shared by the official White House account, which has typically been less aggressive and more staid than Trump’s own handle. The clip was from Sean Hannity’s Thursday night show and featured conservative radio host Mark Levin, who defended Trump’s attacks on Omar as well as Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley. “They are degrading an entire faith, an entire people, Jews, Israelis,” he claimed.