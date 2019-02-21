White House: U.S. Will Keep 200 Peacekeeping Troops in Syria

CHEAT SHEET
The U.S. will leave a “small peacekeeping group” of 200 American soldiers in Syria for a “period of time” after the U.S. pulls out of the region, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Reuters on Thursday. The decision reportedly came after President Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about Syria. It also comes after U.S. officials reportedly considered asking European leaders to send 1,500 troops to Syria to serve as a “buffer” while the U.S. pulled out. Part of that reported deal promised to keep 200 U.S. troops to serve as support for intelligence, command, and control issues.