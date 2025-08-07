White House Uses Anti-MAGA Celebs to Tout Trump’s 200 Days

The White House’s trend-thirsty X account posted a video hijacking clips of anti-MAGA Hollywood stars to hail President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda.

The erratic edit stitches together scenes from TV series and films, featuring celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Nick Offerman, Jeremy Allen White, and Jenna Fischer among others, to deliver the modest claim that all Trump’s done in the first 200 days of his second term is “win.”

200 Days. ALL WE DO IS WIN:



💥No tax on tips.

💥No tax on overtime.

💥Massive investments.

💥Trade deals.

💥Historic peace deals.

💥MAHA in full force.

💥American energy dominance.

💥Economy roaring.

💥Woke culture? Canceled.



We don’t sleep - we win. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzgsPRdysk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2025

The stars may not be too thrilled to find their words repurposed for Thursday’s MAGA hype reel, however.

Ferrell, 58, has made his disdain for Trump clear. The comedian endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, wearing “Loud White Men for Kamala” shirts and teaming up with Harris for a campaign video.

In March, the Elf actor trolled the administration for dismantling the Department of Education, during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony at the Kennedy Center.

Offerman, who’s best known for his role as the libertarian “Ron Swanson” on Parks and Recreation, trolled Trump in a song he released last September.

“Trump is a f---ing d---, so I’m proud to be a Kamala man who’s quit the GOP,” he sings, “Because I just can’t stick with the man convicted of 34 felonies.” (Offerman has never publicly endorsed Trump and is an outspoken critic of the GOP.)

Harris also garnered the support of DiCaprio, who bashed Trump before the election for rolling back environmental protections and for his dealings with the oil and gas industry.

“Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science,” DiCaprio said in an Instagram video. “Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.”

The White House X account has regularly made waves on the Elon Musk-owned platform with its unhinged posts seemingly aimed at a Gen Z and Millennial audience.

Last week, the account tried to make light of Trump’s fixation on Sydney Sweeney. It has also gone so far as to present the 79-year-old president as Superman, and tried to turn the Trump administration’s deportations into a “cute” cartoon meme.