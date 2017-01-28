CHEAT SHEET
    White House: ‘We Took Into Account All’ Who Were Killed in Holocaust

    The Trump administration responded on Saturday to the controversy over the omission of Jews in its official statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day, saying “we took into account all of those who suffered” during the Holocaust. Spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN, “It was our honor to issue a statement in remembrance of this important day.” Unlike past administrations, the Trump White House put out a statement that did not mention the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust, only the “innocent people” who were targeted.

