White House: We Won’t Deport Morgan

Piers Morgan can breathe a sigh of relief. The White House insisted Wednesday that nobody—not even CNN hosts—can be deported simply because he or she is in favor of gun control. More than 100,000 people have signed by petition circulated by right-wing radio host Alex Jones to deport Morgan back to Britain after Jones blew up on Morgan’s show. “Let’s not let arguments over the Constitution’s Second Amendment violate the spirit of the First,” White House Press Secretary Jay Carney wrote in a statement that did not mentioned Morgan by name. Carney insisted the president supports the Second Amendment, but the “Constitution enshrines the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press” and “no one should be punished simply because he or she expressed a view on the Second Amendment.”
