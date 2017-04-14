White House Won’t Release Visitor Logs

CHEAT SHEET
The White House said Friday that it would not release lists of individuals who visit the White House, citing “grave national security risks and privacy concerns.” The decision comes after groups sued for access to the visitor logs, which are maintained by the Secret Service. The Obama administration released visitor logs monthly, but the White House Counsel’s Office had the ability to redact any parts of them. This created a “facade” of transparency, a Trump White House official told Time magazine. The logs will be kept secret for at least five years after Trump leaves office.