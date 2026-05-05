White House’s Cinco de Mayo Troll Backfires Spectacularly

The White House ended up getting roasted in a failed attempt to troll its Democratic foes.

President Donald Trump’s notoriously hostile press team tried to mock Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries through a Cinco de Mayo-themed post—but social media users were quick to point out the racist undertone.

The AI-generated image, which the White House has brought out several times over the past year, depicted a smiling Schumer and Jeffries toasting cocktails while wearing Mexican sombreros. A sign on their imagined table read, “I love illegal immigrants.”

The White House on X

“Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate!” the White House wrote on Tuesday.

Schumer and Jeffries hit back half an hour later with their own AI-generated photo showing Trump and his former pal Jeffrey Epstein wearing sombreros.

“Happy Cinco de Mayo, @WhiteHouse!” Schumer wrote. The image was reposted by Jeffries.

Chuck Schumer on X

The top response to the White House post was another AI-generated image, this time showing a sombrero-wearing Trump and Vice President JD Vance sharing cocktails over a sign that read, “We use immigrants as scapegoats to stoke hate for stupid Americans.”

“Fixed it for you,” an account for the hacker group Anonymous said, drawing thousands of likes.

Anonymous on X

Other users didn’t mince words in response to the White House’s post.

“What a f---ing embarrassing s--t show of a White House, hands down the worst administration in modern history,” one X user wrote.

An X account called “Canada Hates Trump” said, “I hope everyone associated with this account rots in f---ing hell.”

“Which socially challenged f---wit controls this account? Why would any adult-aged person think this is a good idea?” another user wrote.

An account named “MAGA Lie Tracker” wrote simply, “Racist.”

Across the aisle, however, Trump supporters enjoyed the post.

“Every day is Cinco De Mayo for Chuck Schumer and the Left. Illegals first, America last,” South Carolina firebrand Nancy Mace said.

MAGA influencer Paul Szypula, who goes by his online persona bubblebathgirl, said, “Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate! Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer celebrate cheating with illegals to destroy America.”

When reached for comment on the backlash, the White House responded by attacking the Daily Beast.