Trump, 79, Reveals His Bonkers Workout Routine

President Donald Trump has revealed the workout routine that helps him stay out of shape.

Trump, 79, made a quip about his own physical fitness as he welcomed athletes to the Oval Office for the signing of a proclamation celebrating National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

The president began the event by reading prepared remarks—then veered off-course just 30 seconds later.

Donald Trump, seen with Colin Montgomerie in 2012, is not in the best shape. Ian MacNicol/Getty

“It is indeed a beautiful day to celebrate America’s athletic traditions and champions in physical fitness and all of those things,” he said just before he went off-script.

“I work so hard on a personal basis. I work out so much—like about one minute a day max if I’m lucky,” he joked, drawing faint chuckles from the room.

It’s no secret that Trump, who weighed in at 224 pounds and 6’3” in his last physical, is no fan of exercise.

On New Year’s Day, the aging president told The Wall Street Journal that he isn’t interested in physical activities outside of his beloved golf.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” he said of exercise. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

Trump’s aides also told the outlet that he had been getting up from his desk and walking around more often to ease the swelling in his ankles.

The White House previously disclosed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where leg veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

The president has long suffered with swelling in his ankles. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

To his credit, Trump at least gets some form of exercise regularly. The president typically hits the links on the weekend—so often, in fact, that a website has been launched specifically to answer the question, “Did Trump golf today?” (According to the tracker, Trump has spent nearly a quarter of his term so far golfing.)

Trump’s bizarre proclamation signing was attended by golf ace Gary Player and two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, whose physique clearly impressed the president.

“He’s so much into physical fitness,” Trump said of DeChambeau. “All you have to do is take a look at him and you say, ‘Why is he even doing this?’ I think if you didn’t work out at all, you’d still look almost like you do right now.”

Trump couldn't stop heaping praise on Bryson DeChambeau's physique. REUTERS

Trump would later return to the topic of DeChambeau’s build, joking that the player doesn’t need the “fat shot”—his preferred term for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

“I said, ‘Did you ever take the shot?’ He didn’t know what I was talking about. ‘What shot?’ He can put it on. He is a scientist. A scientist with his body. A great guy and an absolute champion,” he said.

The president has a long-running preoccupation with weight-loss drugs.

He has so far outed two people in his circle for using “fat drugs”: White House communications director Steven Cheung, and a still-unnamed billionaire pal.

In January, Trump admitted to The New York Times that he could probably use some of those shots himself.

Asked whether he had ever used the popular drugs for diabetes and weight loss, Trump replied, “No, I have not. I probably should.”