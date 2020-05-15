Considering the cheesy and unsubtle melodrama peddled by White Lines, it’s amazing that it takes until midway through its fourth episode before someone explains its metaphorical title (hint: it doesn’t just refer to cocaine!). Nonetheless, one doesn’t need to wait that long for wholesale absurdity to rear its head in this latest series from Money Heist mastermind Álex Pina, as the craziness begins early and then continues unabated for most of this Netflix import’s 10 roller-coaster installments.

The modus operandi of this immoderate crime saga (premiering May 15) is to pile on the corniness at every turn, and in that respect, it proves to be the sort of twisty-turny streaming offering built for casual, eye roll-inducing binge-watching. Fluffy dogs sniff cocaine sprinkled across a lawn. A madam hosts an Eyes Wide Shut-style orgy. A car chase with police leads to drugs being tossed haphazardly out the window. A man is chained to giant speakers and tortured with deafening sonic blasts that burst his eardrums. An electronica artist fawns orgasmically over Mozart (“This overture is savage!”). A tough guy murders two drug runners, hoists one up via a boat line, and quips, “Hang in there.” A young rule-breaker equates, in court, his right to party with abortion and gay rights. And an underworld heir uses a psychotropic frog to deal with his psychological hang-ups, which involve his Oedipal anger at his father and his lust for his mother, who herself has previously screwed her daughter’s boyfriend.

The setting is Ibiza, and the woman at the center of this madness is Zoe (Laura Haddock), a Manchester College librarian still traumatized by the disappearance of her brother Axel (Tom Rhys Harries) two decades earlier. Axel fled to Ibiza to pursue his DJing dreams, and he accomplished them, becoming a veritable rock star before vanishing (supposedly to India) without a trace. Hurt by this abandonment, Zoe attempted to kill herself, and 20 years later, is now married to her former counselor Mike, with whom she had daughter Jenny (Tallulah Evans). Her old scars are reopened at series’ outset when Axel’s body is unearthed on a property owned by the Calafats, whose patriarch Andreu (Pedro Casablanc) has made a fortune from the nightclubs he owns—and in which he permits the sale of narcotics, including by Marcus (Daniel Mays), one of Axel’s oldest and dearest friends.