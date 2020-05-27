White Michigan Cop Caught on Camera Punching Black Woman in Face
A white Michigan police officer caught on camera punching a black woman multiple times in the face during an arrest has been placed on administrative leave, according to Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton. “There is absolutely no doubt, and no argument from me, that the images in the video are disturbing,” Clayton said. “It warrants a complete investigation.” The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputy, who has not been identified, can be seen in the video punching Sha’Teina Grady El and violently wrestling her to the ground. Her husband, Dan Grady El, was reportedly tased as he tried to help his wife.
Clayton said other deputies who were involved in the incident were also placed on administrative leave. The officers were at the scene in Ypsilanti Township responding to reports that shots had been fired and said the Grady Els were “obstructing” the perimeter intended to protect neighborhood residents from the potential shooter. “They asked her to back up and she did back up as you can see in the video,” the couple’s daughter Jaquisy Diggins told Fox 2 Detroit. “She backed up with her hands like this and the officer still rushed my mom.”