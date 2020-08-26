White RNC Speaker Said Police Would Be ‘Smart’ to Racially Profile Her Biracial Son
‘BECAUSE OF STATISTICS’...?
An anti-abortion activist scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention previously said that police would be “smart” to racially profile her biracial son. “Statistically, my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons,” Abby Johnson said in a now-deleted video obtained by Vice. “So the fact that the police officer would be more careful around my brown son than my white son doesn’t actually make me angry. It makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.” A former clinic director at Planned Parenthood, Johnson has seven adopted children with her husband. She has also advocated for a return to “household voting,” a system in which only the registered head of the household can vote, on Twitter, and said, “In a Godly household, the husband would get the final say.”