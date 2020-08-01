CHEAT SHEET
White St. Louis Police Lieutenant Says He’s a Victim of Racism
Last year, Lt. Kenneth Wildhaber won a $10 million settlement from the St. Louis Police Department after alleging he was discriminated against because he is gay. Now Wildhaber, who is white, is stepping down as head of a Diversity and Include Unit, claiming he’s a victim of racism. A minority officers group raised questions about Wildhaber’s qualifications; he has no formal training in diversity and inclusion, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. He announced Friday that he had asked for transfer to another unit. “The dog whispers of a gay, white guy being unable to lead Diversity and Inclusion were loud and clear,” he wrote on Facebook. “Systemic racism is alive and well.”