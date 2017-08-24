‘Crying Nazi’ in Custody on Charlottesville Violence Charges

Christopher Cantwell, a white-supremacist who gained notoriety for making violent statements about counterprotesters in a Vice documentary on Charlottesville, has surrendered to Lynchburg, Virginia, police. University of Virginia police said Tuesday that warrants had been obtained for Cantwell’s arrest on two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a “caustic substance,” explosive, or fire. The charges stem from a rally held on the University of Virginia campus the night before the Aug. 12 Charlottesville protest, where a woman was killed and several others injured. Police say Cantwell used pepper spray against a counterprotester, a charge Cantwell has admitted to but claims he did in self-defense.
