White-Supremacist Event Turns Violent

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
An event featuring white supremacist Richard Spencer at the Texas A&M campus drew protesters and armed riot police Tuesday night. Spencer, who recently drew attention for invoking Nazi rhetoric at a meeting of the National Policy Institute in Washington D.C., was scheduled to speak for “several dozen people” Tuesday. Students and activists gathered outside in protest, where they were met by police in full riot gear. Social-media posts from the event show police in helmets and riot shields pushing protesters backward out of a campus building. Some made it inside the room where Spencer was speaking, leading to verbal clashes between protesters and attendees.