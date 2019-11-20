White Teen Allegedly Posted ‘Slave for Sale’ Craigslist Ad With Black Classmate’s Photo
A 14-year-old white student at Central High School in Naperville, Ill., allegedly posted a photo of a black classmate with the caption “slave for sale,” along with other offensive language, on Craigslist. The boy, who’s identity has not been revealed due to being a juvenile, has been charged with two counts of committing a hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct. The teen allegedly took a photo of the student, also a 14-year-old freshman, while they sat at the same lunch table, and then proceeded to post the photo on Craigslist, which has since been removed from the site.
Prosecutors in DuPage County juvenile court called the incident “serious and aggravating,” saying it puts the victim in danger.“It wouldn’t be a bad idea for you to stay as far away as possible while you’re at school,” the judge told the teen in court. The boy’s attorney, Harry Smith, described his client and the victim as “friends.”