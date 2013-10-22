'White Widow' Wrote Poem for Bin Laden

CHEAT SHEET
The most wanted woman in the world was also apparently a poet. Samantha Lewthwaite, the U.K-born woman nicknamed the “White Widow” for her connection with the 2011 bomb plot in Kenya, also wrote a love poem to Osama bin Laden, which was recently found by police on her computer at her home in Kenya. The 34-line poem contained sickening lines like “Oh sheik osama [sic] my father, my brother, My love for you is like no other.” Lewthwaite recently garnered international fame when rumors suggested she was a part of a recent mall shooting in Nairobi. Interpol has issued a “Red Notice” for her arrest.