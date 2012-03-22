Whitney’s Death Caused by Drowning

Whitney Houston's official autopsy was released on Thursday, revealing the singer died because of an accidental drowning. The coroner's office found that cocaine use and heart disease also contributed to the singer’s death. Houston had cocaine in her system at the time of her death and could have suffered from a heart attack prior to drowning. Houston was found dead in a bathtub Feb. 11, one day before she was set to attend the Grammy Awards. Coroner officials had previously confirmed that prescription drugs were found in her room, but they said there were not “alarming amounts” of pills.