Whitney’s Family ‘Saddened’

Now that the cause of Whitney Houston’s death is public knowledge, the pop diva’s family has released a statement saying they are “saddened to learn” what killed her. The family expressed sorrow over the news that cocaine was in Houston’s system at the time of her death, even though they said they were “glad to have closure.” The toxicology report showed that cocaine contributed to her death, and could have helped trigger a heart attack that caused her to drown. Houston also had marijuana, Xanax, Flexeril, and Benadryl in her system at the time of her death.