Who Is Alleged Trump Golf Course Gunman Ryan Wesley Routh?

The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, according to multiple reports.

Few other details have been released about the person of interest who allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, but statements from local law enforcement have given some insight into the incident and would-be shooter.

Secret Service agents confronted and shot at the would-be shooter after noticing a rifle barrel sticking out of a nearby chain link fence just one hole ahead of the former president as he played a round with real estate developer Steve Witkoff on Sunday afternoon.

He was roughly 300-500 feet away from Trump, authorities revealed at a press conference following the incident.

A witness told investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office that they then saw a man leap out of the bushes and take off in a black Nissan. The witness was even able to grab a photo of the car, which helped authorities track the suspect down.

The Nissan was eventually pulled over by deputies in neighboring Martin County, after a license plate reader got a hit on the vehicle while driving on I-95.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder told Local10 News that the driver was “relatively calm” and “not displaying a lot of emotions.”

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said investigators found the AK-47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks filled with ceramic tile, and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.

Bradshaw said the would-be shooter was “intent on filming what was going on” with the camera situated on the fence.